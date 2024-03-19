Firstpost
Mar 18, 2024
Putin Dares the West After Election Win; "One Step Away" From World War 3 | Firstpost America
Russian President Vladimir Putin has secured a fifth term in office with a landslide victory. In his victory speech, the Russian President warned the West of World War 3. Putin said a direct conflict between Moscow and NATO would mean the planet was one step away from the third world war. Will this landslide win will change anything for Putin? Watch this video for more.
---
