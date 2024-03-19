Firstpost





Mar 18, 2024





Putin Dares the West After Election Win; "One Step Away" From World War 3 | Firstpost America





Russian President Vladimir Putin has secured a fifth term in office with a landslide victory. In his victory speech, the Russian President warned the West of World War 3. Putin said a direct conflict between Moscow and NATO would mean the planet was one step away from the third world war. Will this landslide win will change anything for Putin? Watch this video for more.





---





Russia | President Vladimir Putin | Russia Election | Victory | NATO | US | World War III | Firstpost America | Eric Ham | War | Geopolitics | Global Economy | Firstpost | World News | Latest News | Global News | International News | Trending News





#russia #vladimirputin #presidentialelection #victory #nato #us #worldwar3 #firstpostamerica #ericham #war #geopolitics #economy #firstpost #worldnews #latestnews #globalnews #internationalnews #trendingnews





Firstpost is an Indian news and media website. Get all the incisive opinions, in-depth analyses and other visual stories that matter to you and the world right here on this channel.





Subscribe to Firstpost channel and press the bell icon to get notified when we go live.

https://www.youtube.com/@Firstpost





Follow Firstpost on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/firstpost/





Follow Firstpost on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/firstpostin/





Follow Firstpost on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/firstpost





Follow Firstpost on WhatsApp:

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va6zOIrEQIamseyg762V





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rt4IEVtPrCg