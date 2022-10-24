Ed Curtin: The Most Dangerous Thing is the Insouciance of People as to What is Going On

Ed Curtin discusses the precarious global geopolitical situation teetering on World War 3 and how in the current Cuban Missile Crisis Redux we do not have a global leadership that can use reason to solve the problem. The most dangerous thing is the insouciance of most people to what is going on, the populace is focused on trivial pursuits, and has been tranquilized. He wouldn't be surprised if we wake up one day soon and we see news that nukes have gone off. Putin is doing what any sane leader would do, defending his country from surrounding NATO forces. It's quite obvious that the U.S. is the leading rogue nation in the world. A multipolar world is slowly coming into view.
About Edward Curtin
Educated in the classics, philosophy, literature, theology, and sociology, I teach sociology at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. My writing on varied topics has appeared widely over many years. I write as a public intellectual for the general public, not as a specialist for a narrow readership. I believe a non-committal sociology is an impossibility and therefore see all my work as an effort to enhance human freedom through understanding.
