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Mad Maxine and the Political Double Standard of Comportment
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30 views • April 20, 2021
Just another glorious day in Clown World. It looks like she has screwed the pooch and tainted the jury trial for Chauvin. What else could they have done? He was going to walk after the prosecution took it in the shorts from multiple experts.
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