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China sees no basis for Great Reset and Green Deal
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50 views • October 14, 2021
According to Ding Zhongli, China's top climate scientist and vice president of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, there is no reliable scientific evidence that temperature rise and CO2 concentration are interdependent. Global temperature could also be determined by the sun. Why then, asks Ding Zhongli, did the industrialized countries negotiate about such a "questionable scientific construct"?
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