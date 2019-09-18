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☢️🍔Impossible Prediction! Most Devastating Disruption Of Food Supply In 10,000 Yrs Is Coming!🍔☢️
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67 views • September 18, 2019
It’s coming faster than anyone could have predicted! A prediction that should be all but impossible! The most devastating disruption of food and agriculture in 10,000 years is coming. America’s heartland has been put on notice and if this dire prediction was to come true…it spells the complete and total end of rural America, the end of Farming and the end of Food as we know it.
From Lab to plate, be ready for one of the most stomach turning broadcasts I have done to date. This one impacts ALL OF US, it impacts what we eat and how it’s going to be made. Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner will never be the same, but what’s worse, it illustrates the devastating impacts of Agenda 2030 beyond what we had ever expected.
From Lab to plate, be ready for one of the most stomach turning broadcasts I have done to date. This one impacts ALL OF US, it impacts what we eat and how it’s going to be made. Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner will never be the same, but what’s worse, it illustrates the devastating impacts of Agenda 2030 beyond what we had ever expected.
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