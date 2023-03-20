Jesus. Guns. and Babies. w/Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. SHANNON JOY!





March 18, 2023





Dr. Kandiss Taylor has an endearing and inspiring interview with Shannon Joy! Shannon is the president of Joy Media and the executive producer and host of The Shannon Joy Show. TSJS airs daily from 9pm until 10pm and features political commentary on national events. Her show is syndicated in NYS and available nationally via theshannonjoy.com and The SJ App for iPhone and Android.





You can find more info about Shannon Joy over at: https://www.theshannonjoy.com/





Check out my sponsors!





Get prepared for the food shortages, Check out https://heavensharvest.com/ and use Promocode KANDISS for 5% off!!





https://linktr.ee/kandisstaylor < ALL SOCIALS





www.mystore.com/kandiss





www.mypillow.com/kandiss





www.libertywaterusa.com USE CODE: "kandiss"





Filters Suck:

https://thetriadaer.com USE CODE: "Kandiss"





https://therootbrands.com/kandisstaylor





www.southernhook.co





https://southerndreamstravel.info/

use code: KANDISS for 10% Discount





mention "Dr. Kandiss Taylor" for a 10% discount at bonniemoret.com!





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2dre7q-jesus.-guns.-and-babies.-w-dr.-kandiss-taylor-ft.-shannon-joy.html