JESUS. GUNS. AND BABIES. w Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. SHANNON JOY!
Published 19 hours ago
Jesus. Guns. and Babies. w/Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. SHANNON JOY!


March 18, 2023


Dr. Kandiss Taylor has an endearing and inspiring interview with Shannon Joy! Shannon is the president of Joy Media and the executive producer and host of The Shannon Joy Show. TSJS airs daily from 9pm until 10pm and features political commentary on national events. Her show is syndicated in NYS and available nationally via theshannonjoy.com and The SJ App for iPhone and Android.


You can find more info about Shannon Joy over at: https://www.theshannonjoy.com/


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2dre7q-jesus.-guns.-and-babies.-w-dr.-kandiss-taylor-ft.-shannon-joy.html

Keywords
current eventsnewsgunspoliticsjesusbabiesdr kandiss taylorshannon joyjoy media

