General Michael Flynn Issues Emergency Warning Of Nuclear War & Coming Domestic False Flag

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In this powerful interview General Michael Flynn warns that big talk coming out of Washington could lead to a nuclear war and the possibility of a domestic false flag attack as we saw on Jan 6th.