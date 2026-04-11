Unlocking wellness: The gentle power of Magnesium Glycinate

The Groovy Bee Store is committed to helping you support good health, which is why we're offering Groovy Bee Magnesium Glycinate High Absorption 500mg 90 Caps.

One of the most bioavailable magnesium supplements on the market, Groovy Bee Magnesium Glycinate High Absorption 500mg 90 Caps are specially formulated with maximum absorption and targeted benefits in mind.

These capsules contain magnesium that has been carefully chelated with the amino acid glycine for optimal bioavailability to support your overall health.

Groovy Bee Magnesium Glycinate High Absorption 500mg 90 Caps are non-GMO, non-China and have been meticulously lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology, so you can trust their purity and potency.

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