Chinese Communist Party is Increasingly Pursuing ‘Illegal Tactics’ to Target Dissidents: Expert

09/18/2022 The CCP has been pursuing transnational policing activities for quite a while. The Ministry of CCP Public Security itself stated that they had successfully persuaded to return 230,000 targets between April 2021, and July of this year alone under a single campaign, which is revealing the tip of the iceberg
