Chinese Communist Party is Increasingly Pursuing ‘Illegal Tactics’ to Target Dissidents: Expert

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1obg6215
09/18/2022 The CCP has been pursuing transnational policing activities for quite a while. The Ministry of CCP Public Security itself stated that they had successfully persuaded to return 230,000 targets between April 2021, and July of this year alone under a single campaign, which is revealing the tip of the iceberg