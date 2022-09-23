Create New Account
Chinese Communist Party is Increasingly Pursuing ‘Illegal Tactics’ to Target Dissidents: Expert
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 2 months ago |
https://gnews.org/post/p1obg6215

09/18/2022 The CCP has been pursuing transnational policing activities for quite a while. The Ministry of CCP Public Security itself stated that they had successfully persuaded to return 230,000 targets between April 2021, and July of this year alone under a single campaign, which is revealing the tip of the iceberg

