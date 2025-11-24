How to Choose the Right Church: Avoiding Common Pitfalls

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are you searching for a church home but feeling overwhelmed by all the options? In this lesson, we’ll explore practical steps and biblical principles to help you choose the right church—one that honors God’s Word, fosters spiritual growth, and encourages authentic community. We’ll also uncover some common pitfalls to avoid, like churches overly focused on entertainment, prosperity, or tradition without transformation.
Website: https://timeisrunningoutthebook.com/