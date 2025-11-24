BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
How to Choose the Right Church: Avoiding Common Pitfalls
Life on the Narrow Road
Life on the Narrow Road
17 views • 16 hours ago

Are you searching for a church home but feeling overwhelmed by all the options? In this lesson, we’ll explore practical steps and biblical principles to help you choose the right church—one that honors God’s Word, fosters spiritual growth, and encourages authentic community. We’ll also uncover some common pitfalls to avoid, like churches overly focused on entertainment, prosperity, or tradition without transformation. Website: https://timeisrunningoutthebook.com/

spiritualgodholy spiritthe biblejesusbible studychristiansermonschristianityend timesdiscipleshipbible lessonthe gospeltrusting godfollower of christsharing the gospelwalking with jesushow to live a godly lifeliving a christian lifereflecting christthe truth on the biblebeing a christianbeing right with godfinding the right church
