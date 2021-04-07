X22 REPORT: You Are Witnessing The Offensive, There Is Light at the End of the Tunnel

April 6, 2021 X22 REPORT Ep. 2446b

You Are Witnessing The Offensive,They Are Divided,There Is Light At The End Of The Tunnel

The patriots have divided the [DS], each faction is now pushing against each other. This is the offensive. People are waking up and more are on the cusp of waking up. As this continues the people will know who the real enemy is. The patriots have planned this a long time ago. There is light at the end of the tunnel, but the people must reach the precipice and see the truth, the truth of treason, sedition, crimes against humanity, the border, the economy and the pandemic hoax. It's all about to implode on the [DS].



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