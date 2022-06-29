The Government Is Not Trustworthy With the Health of Your Children; Don't Gamble Their Future





- 45% of the FDA's budget comes directly from the pharmaceutical industry through a program called "Fast Track."





- They refuse to do vaccinated vs. unvaccinated studies for childhood vaccines.





- There are 15,000 reports of fertility issues from the COVID vaccine alone, which accounts for 95% of all the fertility issues in the history of VAERS.





Dr. Brian Hooker: "They [the government] do not have your best interests at heart. It is more about the pharmaceutical entities; it's more about the pharmaceutical companies who have captured FDA. It's more about a grand plan, and it has nothing to do about the health of you or your children