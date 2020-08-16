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Antifa Breaking into ATMs/Lighting things on Fire (Seattle/Portland) August 14th, 2020
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95 views • August 16, 2020
I stopped coming up with witty names and just started titling all videos with the City and Date 🤷
I mean Antifa/BLM does this everyday at this point so... Might as well make it easier for people to find.
Mirroring on Alt Tech (Bitchute/Brighteon) for when the Big Tech Masters decide they need to make their Leftist Shocktroopers look good for Public Opinion again and take this down; go follow me there.
#Antifa #SeattleProtests #PortlandProtests
I mean Antifa/BLM does this everyday at this point so... Might as well make it easier for people to find.
Mirroring on Alt Tech (Bitchute/Brighteon) for when the Big Tech Masters decide they need to make their Leftist Shocktroopers look good for Public Opinion again and take this down; go follow me there.
#Antifa #SeattleProtests #PortlandProtests
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