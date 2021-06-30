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The Event To Show The World Trump Won Starts August 10th
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200 views • June 30, 2021
Mike Lindell has announced the dates of his big event. He also said Fox News and Newsmax are refusing to cover important news. Steve Bannon talks about why Fox News doesn't seem to care about Trump supporters. Also, Boris Epshteyn talks about the freight train of audits that should be coming.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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