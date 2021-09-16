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VACCINATED MAN TALKS ABOUT ALL THE MEDICINE HE HAS TO TAKE AFTER HAVING MULTIPLE ADVERSE REACTIONS (MIRRORED)
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1248 views • September 16, 2021
VACCINATED MAN TALKS ABOUT ALL THE MEDICINE HE HAS TO TAKE AFTER HAVING MULTIPLE ADVERSE REACTIONS (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Liberum Arbitrium at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GOpE47tzvDoE/
Vaccinated man talks about all the medicine he has to take after having multiple adverse reactions to the vaccine.
@RealVincentJames
www.dailyveracity.com
https://t.me/RealVincentJames/10092
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Liberum Arbitrium at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GOpE47tzvDoE/
Vaccinated man talks about all the medicine he has to take after having multiple adverse reactions to the vaccine.
@RealVincentJames
www.dailyveracity.com
https://t.me/RealVincentJames/10092
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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