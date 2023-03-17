EPOCH TV | RFK Jr: The CIA Has Weaponized Itself Against the American People

EPOCH TV | RFK Jr: The CIA Has Made a Conscious Decision to Weaponize Itself Against the American People
About ten years ago, the Obama administration overrode a law that made it illegal to propagandize Americans.
"The CIA has gained all of these increasing powers to propagandize American people and to use these techniques on Americans. And more and more, we're seeing the control of the press in our country — the old resurrection of Operation Mockingbird."
Full Interview: https://bit.ly/RFKJr-Part2
