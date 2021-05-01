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Special Event Roundtable With Dr. Judy Mikovits Discussing The Magic Virus And mRNA Vaccines
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870 views • May 01, 2021
MIRRORED from The Myth is Canada
Dr. Judy Mikovits discussing the magic virus and mRNA vaccines - This is a heated discussion in some parts to say the least, but extremely informative nonetheless. Recorded Live, Jan. 21, 2021.
Host: Doug Force from the Myth is Canada
Guests: Chris Sky, Kelly Anne Wolfe, Dr. Andrew Kaufman
Dr. Judy Mikovits discussing the magic virus and mRNA vaccines - This is a heated discussion in some parts to say the least, but extremely informative nonetheless. Recorded Live, Jan. 21, 2021.
Host: Doug Force from the Myth is Canada
Guests: Chris Sky, Kelly Anne Wolfe, Dr. Andrew Kaufman
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