Did high school RETALIATE against football coach over Supreme Court win?

Glenn Beck





Sep 8, 2023





Last year, former Bremerton High School Assistant Football Coach Joe Kennedy won his Supreme Court case that accused his school of firing him for praying on the field. The school then re-hired him, but he now alleges it wasn't without punishment. Coach Kennedy and his attorney Michael Berry of First Liberty Institute, join Glenn to tell the story and explain why Kennedy retired instead of waiting to be fired: "I thought I'd go out on top." They claim the school made sure Coach Kennedy wasn't so comfortable at work by refusing to issue him standard coaching gear, list him on his website, or allow him to take part in certain traditions.





