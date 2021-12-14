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Youtube hat da einen gewaltigen Fehler gemacht
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20 views • December 14, 2021
"Bitte entfernen Sie folgende Malware von ihrem PC: Rumble"
Da steht jemand nihct sonderlich auf einen freien Markt, aber so geht das halt nicht liebes DuDoof Team. Wenn es euch nicht passt, dann bin ich halt ganz weg und ich schätze, ich bin da nicht alleine ;) Fragt euch lieber mal warum das so ist!
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/crazyjulia
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1249332
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/riccishotspot
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/87bv6oNx1SeT/
Telegram: https://t.me/RiccisHotspot
Da steht jemand nihct sonderlich auf einen freien Markt, aber so geht das halt nicht liebes DuDoof Team. Wenn es euch nicht passt, dann bin ich halt ganz weg und ich schätze, ich bin da nicht alleine ;) Fragt euch lieber mal warum das so ist!
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/crazyjulia
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1249332
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/riccishotspot
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/87bv6oNx1SeT/
Telegram: https://t.me/RiccisHotspot
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