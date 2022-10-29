Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 2911b- [DS] Feeling Pain, Fear & Panic, Their Treasonous Coverup Is Falling Apart, Justice Is Coming
164 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 25 days ago |
Shop now

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News  Ep. 2911b - Oct 28, 2022

[DS] Feeling Pain,Fear & Panic,Their Treasonous Coverup Is Falling Apart,Justice Is Coming

 The [DS] is feeling pain, fear and panic all at the same time. Their system is being ripped apart and nothing can stop this. Soon their treasonous crimes will be completely exposed for all to see. Justice is coming. The bull horn has shifted to the people, will the [DS] try to shut it all down, they know once the lose the midterms investigations will begin, documents will be revealed and this truth will reach the world. Panic,Pain and Fear all at the same time. 

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Boil Water Virtually Anywhere With The Solar Water Heater

http://www.solarwaterheater.com
Get up To 66% OFF By Clicking The Link Above ^^ 





Keywords
censorshippoliticsbig techelection fraudx22 reportbiden admin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket