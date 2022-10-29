X22 REPORT Ep. 2911b- [DS] Feeling Pain, Fear & Panic, Their Treasonous Coverup Is Falling Apart, Justice Is Coming

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2911b - Oct 28, 2022
[DS] Feeling Pain,Fear & Panic,Their Treasonous Coverup Is Falling Apart,Justice Is Coming
The [DS] is feeling pain, fear and panic all at the same time. Their system is being ripped apart and nothing can stop this. Soon their treasonous crimes will be completely exposed for all to see. Justice is coming. The bull horn has shifted to the people, will the [DS] try to shut it all down, they know once the lose the midterms investigations will begin, documents will be revealed and this truth will reach the world. Panic,Pain and Fear all at the same time.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
