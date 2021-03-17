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COVID-19: Unmasking the Panic-demic Part 3
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474 views • March 17, 2021
Is SARS-CoV-2 ten times deadlier than seasonal influenza?
On March the 3rd 2020 the WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (a radical Marxist revolutionary with no medical degree), announced that “Globally, about 3.4% of reported COVID-19 cases have died. By comparison, seasonal flu generally kills far fewer than 1% of those infected.” Similarly, the German equivalent of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), calculated that COVID-19 has a 4% case fatality rate – a figure close to that estimated by the WHO. Since seasonal influenza ordinarily causes death in 0.1-0.4% of those infected, the alarming estimate was that COVID-19 is in the best case scenario – 10 times, and in the worst case – 40 times deadlier than the seasonal flu. Has this troubling estimate turned out to be accurate? Find out in this lecture.
This video is the courtesy of QuoVadis (a Christian ministry).
If you appreciate this content, you are welcome to visit me at https://www.tulipgospel.org/ – a ministry dedicated to casting down the deluge of lies, imaginations, and high humanistic pretensions that exalt themselves against the knowledge of Jesus Christ – the one and only God and Saviour.
On March the 3rd 2020 the WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (a radical Marxist revolutionary with no medical degree), announced that “Globally, about 3.4% of reported COVID-19 cases have died. By comparison, seasonal flu generally kills far fewer than 1% of those infected.” Similarly, the German equivalent of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), calculated that COVID-19 has a 4% case fatality rate – a figure close to that estimated by the WHO. Since seasonal influenza ordinarily causes death in 0.1-0.4% of those infected, the alarming estimate was that COVID-19 is in the best case scenario – 10 times, and in the worst case – 40 times deadlier than the seasonal flu. Has this troubling estimate turned out to be accurate? Find out in this lecture.
This video is the courtesy of QuoVadis (a Christian ministry).
If you appreciate this content, you are welcome to visit me at https://www.tulipgospel.org/ – a ministry dedicated to casting down the deluge of lies, imaginations, and high humanistic pretensions that exalt themselves against the knowledge of Jesus Christ – the one and only God and Saviour.
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