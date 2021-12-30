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Most Important Skill to Withstand Changes Happening Now (Michael & Cindy Lazaro 1/2)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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250 views • December 30, 2021
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)
https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-308-most-important-skills-to-withstand-changes-happening-now
This is a podcast discussion to explore possibilities of using the mind to manifest as has been spoken about in ancient traditions and miracles through antiquity across the planet. Neanderthals and disappeared societies and can you use your mind to create physical substance out of thin air for survival in the Erath's new magnetic field. THIS PODCAST CONTENT IS NOT FOR EVERYONE !
Michael & Cindy from Evolu tionary Energy Arts and David Du Byne from ADAPT 2030 look to the future.



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