Moderna

To the tune of Tom Jones' “Delilah”

written by DC Dave

video and singing by BuelahMan



For their shot they’ve got “emergency use authorization.”

With the hope that in time it won’t kill all of my cells.

Is it better than nothing?

Without long term trials there’s only hope that all goes well.



Change my genes, Moderna

With your vaccine, Moderna.

I can see that the shot’s a danger for me,

But the pressure’s so strong, my will is no longer free.



Should I let them install in by body their operating system

That you can be sure that by stages they’ll have to upgrade?

Should I last so long,

With the help of the government their fortune will be safely made.



Change my genes, Moderna

With your vaccine, Moderna.

Let someone else bell the cat

Just stick me, Moderna. I’m your laboratory rat.



Should I last so long,

With the help of the government their fortune will be safely made.

Change my genes, Moderna

With your vaccine, Moderna.

Let someone else bell the cat

Just stick me, Moderna. I’m your laboratory rat.

Just stick me, Moderna. I’m your laboratory rat.