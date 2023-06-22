2023-6-22 the truth you don't won't to hear - eph1 - 201







There is one thing I should add when I speak about predestination. Albeit that Yahuah has predestined a people, not persons, to become His Yisrael, His "accepted in the beloved"....meaning, that generally speaking, God is predestinating for all of us to come, for all of us to leave babylon, for all of us to forsake our life and this world, for all of us to come out and be separate and holy and obey His voice and keep His covenant and believe in His son our christ Yahusha....whereas, there are just very few of us who will ever face those things and actually do it, and yet fewer of us who will endure the fiery trial and overcome into our inheritance, the kingdom of God, to reap those "spiritual blessings held in heavenly places for us". So, while the calling is to all generally speaking, as is the case in these scriptures in ephesians 1; that does not mean that God does not do whatever HE wants to do also, and there are examples of Him choosing a person, for example, like Yeremiah, to become His mouthpiece when the whole rest of the world went astray and there was none. And another example would be when God reserved the 7,000 who would not bow their knee to baal. And yet another example for our time now, when God reserves 12,000 from each tribe to become His people Yisrael, preserving His kingdom and promise forever. The things with God are complicated, and our understanding of the scriptures and the ways of God grow into a more full and complete comprehension the further we walk in our separation and obedience. But the error of x-tianity, and these pastors, and the religion of the world at large, and their lack of everything to obey Him, coupled also by their unclean offerings, and the pride and arrogance of the things they claim....are the exact reasons while God destroyed His one people Israel, and then Judah, and it is the same for the x-tians today, whom we shall shortly see destroyed; for God has written the end from the beginning, and the judgments are written in revelation concerning them, and the spirit has gone forth to gather them to the war, and all things are set. Heed the warning of Yeremiah, and repent of your religion, and turn in your heart and walk in covenant with Yahuah, obey His voice, believe in His son, and start learning to keep His covenant which IS NOT OLD!!! and separate yourself from them who walk in error and will never be turned, and fear God and stand in the holy place with Him. There is no escaping or prepping your way out of what is coming. The only reason the people of God will survive what is coming, is because of the mercy of the Lord. And God is only extending that mercy to a people who have done, and do, and whom HE knows will continue to do, because they are, truly, His people.

