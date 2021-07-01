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President Xi warns China will not be bullied in Communist anniversary speech - BBC News
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40 views • July 01, 2021
China's President Xi Jinping has warned that foreign powers will "get their heads bashed" if they attempt to bully or influence the country.
The 100th anniversary celebrations on Thursday morning saw military jet fly-pasts, cannon salutes and patriotic songs played.
Mr Xi delivered a defiant speech at an event marking the centenary of the ruling Communist Party on Thursday.
He also said Beijing would not allow "sanctimonious preaching", in remarks widely seen as directed at the US.
It comes as China faces criticism over alleged human rights abuses and its crackdown in Hong Kong.
The 100th anniversary celebrations on Thursday morning saw military jet fly-pasts, cannon salutes and patriotic songs played.
Mr Xi delivered a defiant speech at an event marking the centenary of the ruling Communist Party on Thursday.
He also said Beijing would not allow "sanctimonious preaching", in remarks widely seen as directed at the US.
It comes as China faces criticism over alleged human rights abuses and its crackdown in Hong Kong.
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