Boom Boom (Out Go the Lights) Pat Travers Band

boxofrogs - Thank you sooo much!

Patrick Henry Travers (born April 12, 1954) is a Canadian rock guitarist, keyboardist and singer who began his recording career in the mid-1970s.



Travers was born and raised in Toronto, Canada. Soon after picking up the guitar at age 12, he saw Jimi Hendrix perform in Ottawa. Travers began playing in bands early in his teens; his first bands were the Music Machine (not to be confused with the Californian psychedelic/garage band of the same name), Red Hot, and Merge, which played in clubs in the Quebec area.

Boom Boom (Out Go the Lights)

Live 1979

We're gonna do a little party tune for ya here

This is an old rhythm-and-blues boogie-woogie number

Called Boom Boom (Out Go the Lights)

Alright, 'ey

Okay now, there's an opportunity in this song

For us all to to a little shoutin' out here, okay?

When I sing, Boom boom

I want you all to answer me back with

Out go the lights

Right?

Boom boom, and you sing, Out go the lights

Let me see those hands up above your heads

Way up high, way up high

Way up high, way up high, above your

Heads

Yeah, all the way to the back

Come on now, let's seem 'em

Let's see them

Yeah

A-one

Two

Boom[?]

One two, one two three four

No kiddin', I'm ready to fight

I've been lookin' for my baby all night

If I get her in my sight

Boom boom, right here (Out go the lights)

No kiddin', I'm ready to go

If I find her, boy don't you know?

If I get her in my sight

Boom boom, what is it? (Out go the lights)

Yeah

Well, I thought I treated my baby fair

But I just found out she don't want me here

If I get her in my sight

Boom boom, come on (Out go the lights)

Yeah

Well, I missed her before

You might also like

Stevie [Live 1979]

Pat Travers Band

Go All Night [Live 1979]

Pat Travers Band

Gettin’ Betta [Live 1979]

Pat Travers Band

Well, I never felt this mad before

But I just found out she don't want me no more

If I get her in my sight

Boom boom, come on (Out go the lights)

No kiddin', I'm ready to fight

I've been lookin' for my baby all night

If I get her in my sight

Boom boom, one more (Out go the lights)

Take it home

Hey, yes

https://www.brighteon.com/bfc5d5f8-6599-4684-bbfb-244a59a74dd8

boxofrogs (BOX OF FROGS) RULES! Many, many thanks for sharing your gift!





