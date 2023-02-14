Boom Boom (Out Go the Lights) Pat Travers Band

boxofrogs - Thank you sooo much!
Patrick Henry Travers (born April 12, 1954) is a Canadian rock guitarist, keyboardist and singer who began his recording career in the mid-1970s.
Travers was born and raised in Toronto, Canada. Soon after picking up the guitar at age 12, he saw Jimi Hendrix perform in Ottawa. Travers began playing in bands early in his teens; his first bands were the Music Machine (not to be confused with the Californian psychedelic/garage band of the same name), Red Hot, and Merge, which played in clubs in the Quebec area.
Boom Boom (Out Go the Lights)
Live 1979
We're gonna do a little party tune for ya here
This is an old rhythm-and-blues boogie-woogie number
Called Boom Boom (Out Go the Lights)
Alright, 'ey
Okay now, there's an opportunity in this song
For us all to to a little shoutin' out here, okay?
When I sing, Boom boom
I want you all to answer me back with
Out go the lights
Right?
Boom boom, and you sing, Out go the lights
Let me see those hands up above your heads
Way up high, way up high
Way up high, way up high, above your
Heads
Yeah, all the way to the back
Come on now, let's seem 'em
Let's see them
Yeah
A-one
Two
Boom[?]
One two, one two three four
No kiddin', I'm ready to fight
I've been lookin' for my baby all night
If I get her in my sight
Boom boom, right here (Out go the lights)
No kiddin', I'm ready to go
If I find her, boy don't you know?
If I get her in my sight
Boom boom, what is it? (Out go the lights)
Yeah
Well, I thought I treated my baby fair
But I just found out she don't want me here
If I get her in my sight
Boom boom, come on (Out go the lights)
Yeah
Well, I missed her before
You might also like
Stevie [Live 1979]
Pat Travers Band
Go All Night [Live 1979]
Pat Travers Band
Gettin’ Betta [Live 1979]
Pat Travers Band
Well, I never felt this mad before
But I just found out she don't want me no more
If I get her in my sight
Boom boom, come on (Out go the lights)
No kiddin', I'm ready to fight
I've been lookin' for my baby all night
If I get her in my sight
Boom boom, one more (Out go the lights)
Take it home
Hey, yes
https://www.brighteon.com/bfc5d5f8-6599-4684-bbfb-244a59a74dd8
boxofrogs (BOX OF FROGS) RULES! Many, many thanks for sharing your gift!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.