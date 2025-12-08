© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
And so, the great revelation begins! Share this freely with as many people as possible:
The News-Benders (1968) directed by Rudolph Cartier.
Starring Donald Pleasence and Nigel Davenport.
https://archive.org/details/newsbenders
https://ia801503.us.archive.org/13/it...
Publication date: 1968
Language: English
Found in: THIRTY MINUTE THEATRE (TV series, English, 1968)
(The News Benders / Getting In / Under The Age / Mill Hill / Knightsbridge / Bermondsey)
Guest stars: Nigel Davenport, Donald Pleasence, Joss Ackland, Robert Hardy, Peter Cook, Clive Revill, Geraldine McEwan, Googie Withers, Edward Fox
Mirrored - Only2perCent
-------------
