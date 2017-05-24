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Trains At Huntingdon Station (24th May 2017) HD
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13 views • November 17, 2019
This is just a wee video clip showing one of the new Bombardier built Class 387's that have been delivered to Great Northern Railways and also a passing Class 43 HST in Virgin Trains East Coast livery is filmed flying through on the down fast line heading north. This video is short as I didn't get long to film before my train arrived.
Enjoy and I have many more railway videos to come as well.
Enjoy and I have many more railway videos to come as well.
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