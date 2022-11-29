The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth! Laughing At Satan

One thing that I believe must change in how the church relates to the culture is in the expression of joy.

Think about it, shouldn't the ones who have been saved by God to an unimaginable eternal life, given everything we need for life and godliness, having all things turn out for good, be the ones who laugh, smile and simply have more fun than those in this fallen world?

So on today's show we laugh a little with one of the best Christ-centered comedians on Earth and keep smiling with praise and rocking worship with Novella. Enjoy!

