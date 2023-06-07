Create New Account
JD Farag - prophecy_update_20230604 This Is the Last Hour
JD Farag


June 4, 2023


Pastor JD provides three reasons as to why we are now living in the very last hour, and how knowing this can fill us with hope.


Transcript available at the source site.


Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy

Keywords
christianprophecyend timesreturn of jesushopejd faraglast hour

