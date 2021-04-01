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Timeline Explaining 3 Days & Nights - What day was Jesus crucified? - Easter is a Pagan Holiday
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119 views • April 01, 2021
This is a mirrored video from Providence, on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x4X4vfDC20A
TIMELINE EXPLAINING 3 DAYS & 3 NIGHTS (This Saturday Evening at Sunset, The Resurrection)
How Long Was Jesus in the Tomb? Timeline Explaining 3 Days & 3 Nights. What day was Jesus crucified? Most people today are taught that Jesus died on a Friday also called good Friday, and then rose from the dead only 2 days later. The bible teaches that Jesus is to rise 3 days later. Jesus died on a Wednesday not a Friday. Easter is also not biblical and is a pagan holiday. Jesus was the Passover lamb, and he died on Passover in the year 31 AD. The Passover is always the 14 day of Nissan, and in 31 AD the Passover fell on a Wednesday, April 25. The exact day of Jesus crucifixion. According to the US Naval Astronomical Institute, here is a link http://www.judaismvschristianity.com/...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x4X4vfDC20A
TIMELINE EXPLAINING 3 DAYS & 3 NIGHTS (This Saturday Evening at Sunset, The Resurrection)
How Long Was Jesus in the Tomb? Timeline Explaining 3 Days & 3 Nights. What day was Jesus crucified? Most people today are taught that Jesus died on a Friday also called good Friday, and then rose from the dead only 2 days later. The bible teaches that Jesus is to rise 3 days later. Jesus died on a Wednesday not a Friday. Easter is also not biblical and is a pagan holiday. Jesus was the Passover lamb, and he died on Passover in the year 31 AD. The Passover is always the 14 day of Nissan, and in 31 AD the Passover fell on a Wednesday, April 25. The exact day of Jesus crucifixion. According to the US Naval Astronomical Institute, here is a link http://www.judaismvschristianity.com/...
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