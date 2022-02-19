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US Truckers Mobilize For War: US Trucker Convoy Headed Straight For DC
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420 views • February 19, 2022
As Justin Trudeau enacts his full-fledged dictatorship on the Canadian citizens, the Biden administration has allowed for too much opportunity for a Freedom Trucker Convoy to form and head to D.C. These truckers carry the same demands as their Canadian brothers and sisters, and these truckers are being supported and organized by Human Rights Attorneys, like Leigh Dundas.
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