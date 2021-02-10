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Haitian Pikliz (Picklese) | Side Dish Recipes
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146 views • February 10, 2021
Haitian Pikliz (Picklese) | Side Dish Recipes
Pikliz is a condiment of pickled cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, and probably tomatoes too in Haitian cuisine. The spicy dish is also served on the table with other foods, such as rice and beans, to improve the taste.
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#haitian #pikliz #sidedish
Pikliz is a condiment of pickled cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, and probably tomatoes too in Haitian cuisine. The spicy dish is also served on the table with other foods, such as rice and beans, to improve the taste.
Our Website: https://www.allmaderecipes.com/
Our Store: https://www.shop.allmaderecipes.com/
Subscribe so you don't miss any tasty recipes! ➤ https://bit.ly/3mCk9dH
_____________________________________________________
#haitian #pikliz #sidedish
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