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EP 2131-6PM THE COUNTER-COUP HAS OFFICIALLY BEGUN...AND THE ENTIRE LEFT IS PANICKING
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29 views • October 04, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2131
THURSDAY - OCTOBER 01 , 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link: https://evault.video/view?l=1453740180

EP 2131-6PM THE COUNTER-COUP HAS OFFICIALLY BEGUN...AND THE ENTIRE LEFT IS PANICKING

Salt Lake City Proud Boys leader “Thad” denounced white supremacists in an interview this week on local TV.  Thad is a black Proud Boy leader and America First patriot.  Thad: The Proud Boys as a whole, I will say this on behalf of the entire national organization, denounce white supremacy. We are in way, shape or form white supremacists. We have a vetting system that just gets those guys out of our hair.  EP 2131-6PM THE COUNTER-COUP HAS OFFICIALLY BEGUN…AND THE ENTIRE LEFT IS PANICKING – The Pete Santilli Show   https://bit.ly/3cLlLPa 

SPECIAL GUEST: Larry Ward is the President of Political Media, Chairman of Constitutional Rights PAC, Founded Gun Appreciation Day,Hosted the Million Veterans March, Board member of the Free Press Foundation, and CEO of Gun Dynamics.  
https://youtu.be/UKudEy4ooS4

JOE Biggs: PROUD BOY 
https://censored.tv/watch/show/biggs
https://proudboysusa.com/





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