The Message You Don’t Want to Hear 11/07/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan shares the full script of New York City’s new Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s Victory Speech. What kind of changes can we expect from New York from now on?
Visit us online at:
To purchase all of Stan's Books visit:
https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/
For your Emergency Food Supplies visit:
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
Do Donate to our Missions Trips please visit:
00:00Started in Bible Prophecy
02:43NYC Mayor
05:48Angel to Dumitru Duduman
17:56Revelation 18
23:07Leave America
25:15From the Heart