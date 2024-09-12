BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
New "Let there Be Peace on Earth, It's our Role" Country Christian Rock song of the Decade
Loves Greatness com
Loves Greatness com
12 views • 7 months ago

Close your eyes, feel the calm inside,

A world united, be the light.

Every thought we plant in our soul,

Becomes a vision that makes us whole.


We imagine, we manifest the true reality

Of eternal life and infinite love.

Bringing peace through day and night,

It’s a ripple, it’s a wave,

Let’s be the peace on earth we see for sure.


(Chorus)

Let there be peace on earth, and let it begin with me,

It’s our role, it’s our role, let’s play our role, can’t you see?

Let there be peace on earth, the peace that was meant to be,

It’s our role, it’s our role, let’s play our role, be the key.

Eat, shit, sleep, breathe and make love peace on earth, knigga!


(Verse 2)

Every heart is a sacred space,

Connected in the human race.

With every thought of harmony,

We shape the future we long to see.


Visualize and you'll understand,

The power we hold in our hands.

If we all dare to dream this way,

Peace will come without delay.


(Chorus)

Let there be peace on earth, and let it begin with me,

It’s our role, it’s our role, let’s play our role, be free.

Let there be peace on earth, the peace that was meant to be,

It’s our role, it’s our role, let’s play our role, take the lead.


(Bridge)

The mind is mighty, the soul is strong,

When we think of peace, it won’t take long.

Every vision brings us near,

Let’s imagine peace and make it clear.



Let there be peace on earth, and let it begin with me,

It’s our role, it’s our role, let’s play our role, you’ll see.

Let there be peace on earth, the peace that was meant to be,

It’s our role, it’s our role, let’s play our role, set it free.

Let there be peace on earth, and let it begin with me,

It’s our role, it’s our role, let’s play our role, you’ll see.

Let there be peace on earth, the peace that was meant to be,

It’s our role, it’s our role, let’s play our role, set it free.


(Outro)

Eat, shit, sleep, breathe and make love peace on earth, knigga!

At the end of the day, we’re either doing real knigga shit, or we’re not.

It’s our role, it’s our role,

Let’s play our role—peace will unfold.

Imagine peace, eternal life, and infinite love.

Keywords
earthnewpeaceplayrole
