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US Election Insanity With Laura-Lynn Tyler & Alex Newman
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31 views • October 30, 2020
Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson and Liberty Sentinel chief Alex Newman discuss U.S. and Canadian politics, the role of the Church in government, the candidacy of Donald Trump, the Hunter Biden scandal, the fake media, and much more.
Visit our website: https://libertysentinel.org
Parler:
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https://parler.com/profile/AlexNewman
Gab: https://gab.com/libertysentinel
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/libertysentinel
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/libertysent
https://twitter.com/alexnewman_jou
Fakebook:
https://facebook.com/alexjnewman86
https://facebook.com/libertysentinel
Visit our website: https://libertysentinel.org
Parler:
https://parler.com/profile/LibertySentinel
https://parler.com/profile/AlexNewman
Gab: https://gab.com/libertysentinel
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/libertysentinel
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/libertysent
https://twitter.com/alexnewman_jou
Fakebook:
https://facebook.com/alexjnewman86
https://facebook.com/libertysentinel
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