WHY EXPERTS DOUBT NANCY GUTHRIE WAS KIDNAPPEDː INVESTIGATOR REVEALS KEY CLUES
Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance has sparked intense speculation, with some suggesting it might not be a traditional kidnapping. Expert homicide investigator, Paul Ciolino, dives into his case, that the ransom note could staged. Join us as we analyze the latest updates and expert insights on this mysterious case involving Savannah Guthrie’s mother. We'll be following this so please subscribe to follow along.


-----------------------------------------------

ᗧ · · · ᗣ · · · ᗣ · · SUBSCRIBE

-----------------------------------------------


Follow all of these:

• Facebook - ⁠ / lawyercliff

• Twitter - ⁠ / lawyer_cliff

• Instagram - ⁠ / lawyer_cliff


Chapters:

0:00 - Intro

0:40 - The Negotiation

1:49 - The Problem

3:05 - The Missing Evidence

4:15 - The Recap


📝 Podcast Disclaimer: https://cliffcoulter.com/podcast-disc...


FREE Lawyer Cliff Mood Board: https://ko-fi.com/lawyercliff/gallery


Videos are for entertainment and educational purposes only. If you have a legal issue, please contact a local attorney. This video does not create an attorney client relationship with Lawyer Cliff.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1HoTXFribzM

