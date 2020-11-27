EP 2213-6PM BREAKING: PRESIDENT TRUMP PARDON'S GENERAL MICHAEL FLYNN. CABINET POST NEXT?

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WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 26, 2020
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=1790365749
President Trump on Wednesday pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, bringing to end a tumultuous four-year criminal case that felled the three-star general before prosecutors reversed course and declared they had improperly pursued his case. Flynn, a retired Army lieutenant general, had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about talking with a Russian diplomat during the 2016 Trump administration transition period. Attorney General William Barr earlier this year asked a federal court in Washington, D.C., to allow the Justice Department to drop the case. However, the matter has since been tied up in legal proceedings. https://bit.ly/2V2bF4h
SPECIAL GUEST: Paul E. Vallely, Major General, US Army (ret) was born in DuBois, Pa. He retired in 1991 from the US Army as Deputy Commanding General, US Army, Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii. General Vallely graduated from the US Military Academy at West Point and was commissioned in the Army in 1961 serving a distinguished career of 32 years. General Vallely graduated from the US Military Academy at West Point and was commissioned in the Army in 1961 serving a distinguished career of 32 years. General Vallely has been a military analyst on television and radio for over ten years. He is also a guest lecturer on National Security, international political, economic issues, strategic planning matters and the Global War against Radical Islam and other threats to America. http://www.standupamericaus.org/sua/
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