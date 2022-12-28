Does God Feel Withdrawal of Love from Us When We’re Angry? Is God Upset About That? Childhood Emotional Injuries

Original:https://youtu.be/Naw5PZFXsDQ
20111218 Relationship With God - The 'Way' P1
Cut:
37m53s - 42m08s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“EVERY SINGLE TIME WE ARE ANGRY OR IN FEAR WE WITHDRAW OUR LOVE FROM EVERY SINGLE THING IN OUR ENVIRONMENT IN THAT MOMENT. LOVE IS NO LONGER PRESENT.”
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.