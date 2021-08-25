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SETH KESHEL CALLS ON CHRISTIANS TO GET INVOLVED
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50 views • August 25, 2021
SETH KESHEL CALLS ON CHRISTIANS TO GET INVOLVED https://www.trunews.com/stream/seth-keshel-calls-on-christians-to-get-involved
Seth Keshel joins TruNews to talk about his election integrity work and upcoming events. Keshel discusses the importance for Christians to get involved, as well as Joe Biden’s fumbling of the Afghanistan withdrawal.
Watch the full Godcast: Dr. McCullough: Oxford Study Shows Vaxxed Have Become Super-Spreaders
Seth Keshel joins TruNews to talk about his election integrity work and upcoming events. Keshel discusses the importance for Christians to get involved, as well as Joe Biden’s fumbling of the Afghanistan withdrawal.
Watch the full Godcast: Dr. McCullough: Oxford Study Shows Vaxxed Have Become Super-Spreaders
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