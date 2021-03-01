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The Immigrant - Charlie Chaplin (1917)
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42 views • March 01, 2021
Charlie Chaplin and Edna Purviance play a pair of immigrants fresh off the boat who are trying to make a go of it in the United States. Their obstacles: Snotty waiters, thieving fellow passengers and a very large plate of beans. One of Chaplin’s finest short films and one of his personal favorites.
Released June 18, 1917. 23-minutes.
Any work published before 1923 is in the public domain, as is any work produced by an employee of the federal government in their official capacity.
Released June 18, 1917. 23-minutes.
Any work published before 1923 is in the public domain, as is any work produced by an employee of the federal government in their official capacity.
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