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100K Cases In Ohio Alone?*Iranian Mass Graves Seen From Space*Elite's Heading To Their Bunkers
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143 views • March 13, 2020
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Please Subscribe & Share!
For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please Subscribe to our second channel EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support!
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/government-has-been-secretly-stockpiling-pandemic
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/eu-leaders-slam-trumps-unliteral-travel-ban-global-outbreak-death-toll-passes-4500
https://www.rt.com/news/482973-eu-response-coronavirus-travel-bans/
https://www.rt.com/news/482977-france-macron-schools-universities-coronavirus/
https://www.rt.com/usa/482968-trump-coronavirus-bolsonaro-official-infected/
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/breaking-coronavirus-brits-mild-cough-21682819
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/pandemic-threatens-iran-nuclear-inspections-iaea-urges-more-remote-monitoring
https://www.miamiherald.com/news/nation-world/national/article241124531.html
https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/it-failing-let-s-admit-it-fauci-says-coronavirus-testing-n1157036
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/massive-monkey-gangs-are-fighting-food-thailand-streets-tourist-food-disappears
https://www.vox.com/2020/3/12/21176968/coronavirus-iran-outbreak-satellite-photos-burial-trench
https://www.arabnews.com/node/1640691/middle-east
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/mar/11/disease-dodging-worried-wealthy-jet-off-to-disaster-bunkers
https://www.miamiherald.com/news/health-care/article241109776.html
https://twitter.com/BNODesk/status/1238131998062977024
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1238236987703918599
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1238115663719411719
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https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
https://www.nwitimes.com/news/state-and-regional/holcomb-limits-gatherings-of-more-than-people-state-to-grant/article_31576f30-36d3-5418-bc8b-3108479b941b.html
https://imgur.com/WwOQ9BU
https://nypost.com/2020/03/12/mlb-shutting-down-expected-to-delay-regular-season-amid-coronavirus-worries/
https://twitter.com/TalkoftheSound/status/1238109937789628416
https://twitter.com/campbellsuz/status/1238193250579525632
https://twitter.com/NPR/status/1238270057916125184
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/nightmare-scenario-iraq-detects-suspected-covid-19-cases-refugee-camp
https://twitter.com/search?q=Nyc%20whole%20foods&src=typed_query&f=live
https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-considers-travel-restrictions-to-california-and-washington-in-attempt-to-stop-coronavirus-spread-204627351.html
https://twitter.com/NYCMayor/status/1238270247611830273
https://twitter.com/GovSisolak/status/1238268983721123840
https://twitter.com/TomJChicago/status/1238274200554569728
https://twitter.com/CountyofLA/status/1238198786096152576
https://twitter.com/annafifield
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