MUST WATCH: Leaked Jan 6th Tucker Carlson interview with Capitol Police Chief that Fox News Never Aired!
Shocking News - Clips
Published a day ago

Former Capitol Police Chief tells Tucker Carlson that FBI and DHS undercover agents were in the crowd on January 6th.

