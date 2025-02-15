Does the Gospel Still Have the Power to Transform Lives Today?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this inspiring message drawn from “The Power of the Gospel: Conviction and Transformation,” Pastor Roderick Webster unpacks how the Holy Spirit uses the preaching of God’s Word to bring true conviction and life-changing transformation. Explore the biblical foundations of the Gospel’s power, hear examples of personal testimonies that reveal how faith can move hearts, and discover why sharing the full counsel of God is essential for lasting impact. If you’ve ever wondered whether the Gospel remains potent in a modern world, this sermon offers both the scriptural proof and the real-life stories that show its power is as strong as ever.
00:00Introduction: The Power of Grace
00:12The Role of the Holy Spirit in Conviction
00:38The Power of the Word of God
02:04The Importance of Preaching the Gospel
02:17The Message of the Cross
05:56Personal Testimonies and Witnessing
06:09Philip and the Ethiopian Eunuch
08:12Paul's Testimony Before Felix and Agrippa
09:49Conclusion: The Power of Sharing Your Testimony