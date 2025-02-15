BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Does the Gospel Still Have the Power to Transform Lives Today?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
Follow
13 views • 2 months ago

In this inspiring message drawn from “The Power of the Gospel: Conviction and Transformation,” Pastor Roderick Webster unpacks how the Holy Spirit uses the preaching of God’s Word to bring true conviction and life-changing transformation. Explore the biblical foundations of the Gospel’s power, hear examples of personal testimonies that reveal how faith can move hearts, and discover why sharing the full counsel of God is essential for lasting impact. If you’ve ever wondered whether the Gospel remains potent in a modern world, this sermon offers both the scriptural proof and the real-life stories that show its power is as strong as ever.

Keywords
biblegospelholy spiritjesus christsalvationword of godfaithscripturepreachingsermontransformationspiritual growthchristian messageconvictionpentecostholy ghostpersonal testimonybiblical teachingchurch ministrypastor roderick webster
Chapters

00:00Introduction: The Power of Grace

00:12The Role of the Holy Spirit in Conviction

00:38The Power of the Word of God

02:04The Importance of Preaching the Gospel

02:17The Message of the Cross

05:56Personal Testimonies and Witnessing

06:09Philip and the Ethiopian Eunuch

08:12Paul's Testimony Before Felix and Agrippa

09:49Conclusion: The Power of Sharing Your Testimony

