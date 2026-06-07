Ken O'Keefe says criticizing Israel in the US gets people silenced and professionally destroyed

“His name is not Netanyahu. His name is Mileikowsky. He's born in Poland. He has not one ounce of Semitic blood.” — Kenneth O’Keefe argues Palestinians are the real Semites and rejects antisemitism accusations against critics of Israel.



He says criticizing Israel in the US gets people silenced and professionally destroyed.



O’Keefe says the backlash became so severe that his own family, including his children, received death threats.



“Not many are willing to pay that price. So it explains why people are afraid and therefore silent.”

Source @RT

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