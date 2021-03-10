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HOW TO CAPTIVATE YOUR LISTENERS
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70 views • March 10, 2021
Have you ever felt like the way you’re communicating to people isn’t really landing? If you put your information out in a variety of ways, addressing many learning styles, in a structured, distilled way…it makes a huge difference. Here are 10 tips for captivating your listener, ensuring they remember what you say so they take action on your message.
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TOPICS COVERED:
2:30 - What ways of sharing information that put people to sleep
4:45 - 10 ways of sharing information that engage all 4 styles of communication
19:50 - 4 case studies of how this information improved a speaker’s success
27:15 - 5 delivery tips
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LINKS
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The Heart of Presenting - Book as PDF download
https://courses.carlarieger.com/the-heart-of-presenting-book-lp/
The Heart of Presenting – Book on Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/Heart-Presenting-Essential-Presenters-Toolkit/dp/1096569620
Storytelling in Business - Book on Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/Storytelling-Business-Step-Step-Entertain/dp/1690654376
Storytelling in Business - Online Course
https://courses.carlarieger.com/storytelling-in-business-lp-deal/
Rate This Podcast
https://ratethispodcast.com/speaker
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CONNECT ON TELEGRAM
Join the Golden Age Timeline group on Telegram here:
https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
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---------------------------------
TOPICS COVERED:
2:30 - What ways of sharing information that put people to sleep
4:45 - 10 ways of sharing information that engage all 4 styles of communication
19:50 - 4 case studies of how this information improved a speaker’s success
27:15 - 5 delivery tips
---------------------------------
LINKS
---------------------------------
The Heart of Presenting - Book as PDF download
https://courses.carlarieger.com/the-heart-of-presenting-book-lp/
The Heart of Presenting – Book on Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/Heart-Presenting-Essential-Presenters-Toolkit/dp/1096569620
Storytelling in Business - Book on Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/Storytelling-Business-Step-Step-Entertain/dp/1690654376
Storytelling in Business - Online Course
https://courses.carlarieger.com/storytelling-in-business-lp-deal/
Rate This Podcast
https://ratethispodcast.com/speaker
---------------------------------
CONNECT ON TELEGRAM
Join the Golden Age Timeline group on Telegram here:
https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
---------------------------------
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