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HOW TO CAPTIVATE YOUR LISTENERS
GoldenAgeTimeline
GoldenAgeTimeline
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70 views • March 10, 2021
Have you ever felt like the way you’re communicating to people isn’t really landing? If you put your information out in a variety of ways, addressing many learning styles, in a structured, distilled way…it makes a huge difference. Here are 10 tips for captivating your listener, ensuring they remember what you say so they take action on your message.



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TOPICS COVERED:

2:30 - What ways of sharing information that put people to sleep

4:45 - 10 ways of sharing information that engage all 4 styles of communication

19:50 - 4 case studies of how this information improved a speaker’s success

27:15 - 5 delivery tips

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LINKS

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The Heart of Presenting - Book as PDF download

https://courses.carlarieger.com/the-heart-of-presenting-book-lp/



The Heart of Presenting – Book on Amazon

https://www.amazon.com/Heart-Presenting-Essential-Presenters-Toolkit/dp/1096569620



Storytelling in Business - Book on Amazon

https://www.amazon.com/Storytelling-Business-Step-Step-Entertain/dp/1690654376



Storytelling in Business - Online Course

https://courses.carlarieger.com/storytelling-in-business-lp-deal/



Rate This Podcast

https://ratethispodcast.com/speaker



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podcastqpatriothumorleadershipanonvoicepersonal developmentbusiness coachingentrepreneurshipsuccess tipsmid-lifecareer reinvention
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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