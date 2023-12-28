Israel's Disgusting Behaviour - Remembering Shireen Abu Akleh

This video is almost one hour in duration, but even if only the first 5 to 10 minutes are viewed, it exposes the inhumanity and cruelty that Israel is capable of. This incident occurred in May 2022, long before the Oct 7th 2023 Hamas attack.

Al Jazeera covers this story centered around the funeral of Palestinian/American journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, aged 51, who was murdered in what appeared to be a targeted attack by an Israeli sniper. Israel initially blamed Palestinian fighters for the murder, but has since admitted that 'it may have been an Israeli soldier'.

Video Sourced From:

Al Jazeera English

Closing Theme Music:

'Broken Village' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~



NOTE: There is no connection between Al Jazeera or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

pce 15:30