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Afghan "Fiasco" is Deep State Plot, NOT Stupidity
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40 views • September 03, 2021
The so-called "mistakes" made in the Biden administration's ham-handed withdrawal from Afghanistan are actually perfectly in line with the Deep State's plan to undermine America on the road to a Communist China-centric "multipolar world order," warns The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. Aside from discrediting the United States in the eyes of the world and squandering trillions of American taxpayer dollars, the outrageous pullout is calculated to benefit the mass-murdering regime enslaving China, as well as totalitarian jihadists around the world. In this episode, Newman explains how this all fits into the plan, and warns viewers not to fall into the trap of believing that this is the result of incompetence or stupidity--it's not!
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