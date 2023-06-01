A batch of FPV drones, numbering in the thousands, has been delivered to units of the Southern Group of Forces of the Russian Armed Forces in the Donbass.
The footage also shows the work of kamikaze drones in enemy trenches, disguised ATGM crews, the destruction of firing points in buildings, as well as work on communications equipment
